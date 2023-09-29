New Real Estate Company Offers Mortgages as Low as 2%

Today’s mortgage rates still hover above 7%, causing some buyers to postpone their home-purchasing plans. One real estate startup is offering homebuyers an opportunity to purchase their homes with interest rates as low as 2%.

Roam, a new platform for affordable home ownership, launched its service in September. The platform offers low mortgage rates using the mortgage assumption process, which allows homebuyers to purchase an existing home by taking over the seller’s mortgage.

Roam’s platform is the only platform that allows buyers to easily search for homes with assumable mortgages. If you qualify, Roam could be a game-changer in your affordable home search.

Roam is currently available in Georgia, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Florida.

How Does the Assumption Process Work?

Roam uses assumable mortgages to benefit the seller and the buyer in the home-purchasing process. Sellers can attract five times more buyers with low-rate, assumable mortgages, according to Roam. Buyers, on the other hand, receive low interest rates in a competitive market, which significantly reduces the overall cost of home ownership.

For example, if you assume a $300,000 mortgage with a 2% interest rate, you’d be responsible for an $887 monthly payment, which is $791 less than what you’d pay at a 7.5% interest rate.

However, a 2% interest rate is highly unlikely, and Roam only requires sellers to have a mortgage rate below 5%, though some may be slightly higher.

Qualification

Only FHA and VA home loans are eligible for mortgage assumption, and you must qualify for either loan to assume a mortgage, which may present some hurdles. VA loans, for example, require a strict set of service requirements to qualify. FHA loans typically require borrowers to have a credit score of 580 or higher to take out a loan.

The biggest hurdle is typically the assumption gap—referring to the difference between the price of the house and the remaining loan amount. The original lender will require proof that you can cover this payment before you can assume the mortgage. The existing homeowner may have significant equity in the home, which could make things difficult for new buyers with little cash on hand.

For example, if you pursue a $300,000 home with a $200,000 loan balance and a 3% interest rate, you are responsible for paying the $100,000 difference. In some cases, Roam partners with lenders who can help the buyer with additional financing to ensure that the seller’s equity is cashed out.

Home Equity Loan

If you can’t cover the down payment, you may need to take out a second mortgage to cover the difference. The second mortgage, usually a home equity loan, would come with a higher interest rate, and you’d be responsible for making payments on both.

With the example above, let’s say you can only cover $15,000 of the down payment. You’d need to take out a second mortgage of $85,000, assuming that the interest rate is 7%, to cover the gap. You’d pay $565 a month in addition to your assumed mortgage payment.

FHA loans are intended to encourage single-family and first-time home ownership, so the government is unlikely to sponsor a second FHA loan. Home equity loans generally require a credit score of 620 or higher, which could make it difficult for most FHA borrowers, who are only required to have a minimum credit score of 580. Moreover, having multiple lenders can increase your chances of defaulting on one or both loans.

Underwriting

The standards for the assumable mortgage’s underwriting are similar to a standard loan. However, the process of reviewing and approving everything is more manual.

The timeline for the assumable mortgage process can take anywhere from 60 to 120 days, depending on your new loan servicer. By comparison, the underwriting process for a normal home loan can take a few days to several weeks. The process requires patience, as you are now subjected to the internal processes of your new servicer.

Assuming a mortgage allows you to get a loan at a lower, fixed interest rate while the market rate rises around you, which take profit from the lenders, who would rather offer you a new mortgage loan at a higher interest rate. As such, the process may be slower.

Application and Closing Process

Roam prioritizes transparency and simplicity by managing the entire process and keeping buyers and sellers updated. Once you sign up online, Roam will compile several listings with assumable mortgage rates tailored to your needs.

You will need basic information, including your email address, name, credit score, maximum down payment amount and monthly payment budget. After you enter your information, Roam will send your personalized list of lenders.

From there, you will cover the assumption gap with an all-cash down payment or by taking out a second mortgage. Roam will guide you through the process and collect a 1% fee through closing costs.

Bottom Line

Assumable mortgages can provide an edge for buyers looking to avoid rising interest rates in the housing market. Roam buyers save up to 50% on monthly mortgage payments, allowing for lower overall expenses during your repayment term. However, the qualifications, slow underwriting process and high assumption gap payments should be taken into consideration before you decide to assume a mortgage with Roam.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.