New Ray Medicine Secures Key Investment Deal

New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd. is expanding its investment portfolio by entering into a Cornerstone Investment Agreement with Jiangxi Rimag Group, backed by CITIC Securities and CLSA Limited, committing HK$12 million. This strategic move, which falls under a discloseable transaction according to Listing Rules, signifies a substantial investment that could influence the company’s market position. The investment aligns with the company’s growth strategy and involves reputable financial institutions, indicating a robust confidence in Jiangxi Rimag Group’s potential.

