New Ray Medicine Bolsters Investment in Food Park

New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Zhejiang Xinrui Biopharmaceutical, along with partners, will increase capital contributions to a total of RMB34 million for a healthy food industrial park project in Shengzhou, Zhejiang Province. This investment by Zhejiang Xinrui Biopharmaceutical, totaling approximately HK$14.59 million, will be classified as a financial asset at fair value, impacting the company’s profit and loss but not consolidating with its financial results. The deal, which adheres to the Listing Rules, signifies a notable expansion in the company’s project portfolio.

