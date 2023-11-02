New rains in Argentina's farmlands a 'blessing' for corn and soybeans

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers received a "blessing" of 50-60 millimeters (2-2.4 inches) of rain in recent hours, providing relief to the country's thirsty corn crop and an opportunity for farmers to begin sowing the soybeans campaign, the Rosario grains exchange said on Thursday.

Up to 30 millimeters of rain fell in Argentina's agricultural region over the weekend, on top of some 45.5 millimeters the previous week - a needed boost after a drought battered the country's farming heartland in winter and early spring.

Argentina is one of the two main global exporters of soybean oil and meal, and the world's no. 3 exporter of corn.

"Recent rains have been a balm to calm the anxiety among producers," the exchange said, adding that "corn has responded well to the recent rainfall."

Corn crops planted between October and September urgently needed water, according to the exchange. Soybean planting also needed rains to increase soil moisture.

The exchange expects drier weather conditions in upcoming weeks, with a greater presence of the spring sun, which it hopes will boost the impact of recent precipitation.

Argentine farmers have planted about a quarter of the 8.5 million hectares (21 million acres) planned for the 2023/24 corn season, which is expected to produce a harvest of 56 million metric tons, according to the Rosario exchange.

Planting for the 2023/24 soybean season is just beginning, which the exchange estimates will have an output of 50 million tons.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Marguerita Choy)

