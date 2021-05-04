New Rafale fighter jet deal between France-Egypt to see first deliveries from 2024 - French official

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - A deal to sell 30 Dassault-made AVMD.PA Rafale fighter jets to Egypt is worth about 4 billion euros ($4.80 billion), an official at France's Armed Forces Ministry said on Tuesday, with deliveries to begin from 2024.

The official, who was speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the financing arrangements, which include 85% French state guarantees, would be signed on Tuesday, with the deal's implementation likely to begin in June.

($1 = 0.8296 euros)

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((john.irish@thomsonreuters.com; 0033-1 49 49 53 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.