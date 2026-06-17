New Qwen Models Fuel BABA's Robotics Ambitions: Hold the Stock Now?

Alibaba Group BABA shares have come under renewed pressure, slipping toward the $110 mark in mid-June trading and pulling back roughly 24.3% on a year-to-date basis even as the company doubles down on artificial intelligence and embodied robotics as its next growth frontier. BABA shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry and the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector year to date.



The stock's recent slide has coincided with a stretch of mixed headlines, from added regulatory scrutiny in China to geopolitical friction abroad, even as Alibaba's underlying AI and cloud narrative has continued to strengthen.

BABA Underperforms Industry, Sector YTD



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Qwen-Robot Launch Builds on AI-Led Cloud Momentum

The latest catalyst is the launch of the Qwen-Robot Suite, a set of three foundation models, Qwen-RobotNav, Qwen-RobotManip and Qwen-RobotWorld, developed by Alibaba's Tongyi Lab to give machines navigation, manipulation and predictive world-modeling capabilities. According to the company's own product communications, the suite is already in pilot testing with select Alibaba Cloud enterprise clients, marking a tangible step from research into commercial deployment.



This robotics push builds directly on the AI commercialization trend disclosed in Alibaba's fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, where Cloud Intelligence Group external revenue growth accelerated to 40% year over year, and AI-related product revenues posted triple-digit growth for an 11th consecutive quarter, reaching roughly RMB8,971 million in the quarter. Management noted that its Qwen3.6-Plus model delivered notable gains in coding and agentic programming, while the company's Model Studio platform saw its customer base expand eightfold year over year, underscoring how the same full-stack AI infrastructure now extends into physical-world applications like robotics.



Importantly, the fiscal fourth-quarter results came with a profitability trade-off. Adjusted EBITA fell 84% year over year to RMB5,102 million as Alibaba funneled spending into cloud infrastructure, quick commerce and Qwen app user acquisition, while free cash flow swung to an outflow of RMB17,300 million.



For fiscal 2027, management guided that AI-related product revenues are expected to cross 50% of Cloud Intelligence Group's external revenues within roughly a year, model and application services annualized recurring revenues should surpass RMB10 billion in the June quarter and RMB30 billion by year-end, and that quick commerce unit economics are expected to turn positive by the end of fiscal 2027. Alibaba Cloud's gross margin is also expected to improve meaningfully over the next two to three years as AI-related workloads scale.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at $7.38 per share, down 4.3% over 60 days despite implied 89.72% growth.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

More recent company disclosures have reinforced this AI-first trajectory. In its product communications, Alibaba indicated that the Qwen-Robot models are designed to close the gap between language-based reasoning and physical control, while T-Head, its chip-design unit, has now deployed over 100,000 proprietary Zhenwu processing units on Alibaba Cloud's public platform, with more than 30 automakers and autonomous-driving companies using them for intelligent-driving development. The board also approved a fiscal 2026 annual dividend of $1.05 per ADS, signaling continued shareholder returns even amid heavy AI capital outlay.

Valuation and Competitive Landscape

BABA trades at a 2-year trailing 12-month P/E of 35.12X versus the Zacks Internet–Commerce industry's 29.96X, and carries a Value Score of C, reflecting a premium multiple relative to peers.

BABA’s Valuation



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Alibaba Cloud continues battling Amazon AMZN, Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google in AI infrastructure. Amazon's AWS remains the largest cloud provider, expanding its Connect family of AI-driven business applications. Microsoft Azure has pushed deeper AI integration through Copilot Studio and expanded agent ecosystems, growing its global traffic share meaningfully. Google Cloud has gained share through Gemini Enterprise, its TPU-based stack and an Agentic Data Cloud, with Pichai citing 40% sequential growth in paid Gemini Enterprise users. Against Amazon, Microsoft and Google's scale, Alibaba's robotics and Qwen ambitions remain comparatively nascent.

Hold Steady, Watch for a Better Entry

Alibaba's robotics ambitions and accelerating AI-cloud momentum present genuine long-term catalysts, but near-term profitability pressure, regulatory headwinds and a premium valuation warrant caution. Investors may prefer holding existing positions while watching for a more attractive entry point rather than chasing shares amid current volatility. Alibaba currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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