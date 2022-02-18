New Prudential CEO may be based outside Hong Kong initially -spokesperson

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The incoming chief executive of Asia-focused insurer Prudential PRU.L may be based outside Hong Kong initially, a spokesperson said on Friday, as the financial hub grapples with a surging COVID-19 pandemic.

Prudential last week set up a new base for its top executives in Asia rather than London, with outgoing CEO Mike Wells to retire next month.

Prudential's Asia headquarters are located in Hong Kong, though the group is domiciled in London.

"We expect the new CEO may be based outside of Hong Kong until, from a practical perspective, it is easier to be able to run a pan-Asian and African business from there," a spokesperson said by email.

Current finance boss Mark FitzPatrick will become Prudential's interim CEO, though he has requested not to be considered for the CEO position.

FitzPatrick told the Financial Times earlier on Friday that Hong Kong's two-week hotel quarantine period created an "element of friction".

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that it would take up to three months to stabilise a worsening COVID-19 pandemic that has overwhelmed health facilities and forced the postponement of an upcoming leadership election.

