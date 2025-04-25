New Providence Acquisition Corp. III Completes Initial Public Offering of 30,015,000 Units on Nasdaq

New Providence Acquisition Corp. III closed its IPO, raising $300 million and trading on Nasdaq under "NPACU."

Quiver AI Summary

New Providence Acquisition Corp. III announced the successful closing of its initial public offering, raising $300,150,000 by selling 30,015,000 units, which included an over-allotment of 3,915,000 units. Each unit, priced at $10.00, consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of a redeemable warrant. The units started trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NPACU.” Following the offering, $301,650,750 will be held in trust, with the company set to pursue acquisitions primarily in the consumer sector but open to opportunities in various industries. The management team is led by Co-CEOs Gary Smith and Alexander Coleman, and the sole book-running manager for the offering was Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. The company aims for growth through potential mergers and acquisitions.

Potential Positives

Successfully closed its initial public offering (IPO) of 30,015,000 units, raising gross proceeds of $300,150,000.

The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Stock Market under the ticker symbol “NPACU,” enhancing the company's visibility and access to capital markets.

Proceeds from the IPO will be placed in trust, providing a significant financial foundation for future business acquisitions or mergers.

Company established a competent management team with experienced Co-CEOs and a CFO, signaling strong corporate governance and strategic planning for future operations.

Potential Negatives

The company issued a large number of units (30,015,000), which may indicate an oversaturated market or a lack of strong demand for their shares.

The structure of the investment (including redeemable warrants) may complicate the investor's decision-making process, potentially deterring investment interest.

The company’s status as a blank check company implies uncertainty regarding future operations, which may lead to investor skepticism.

FAQ

What is the initial public offering price for New Providence Acquisition Corp. III?

The initial public offering price for New Providence Acquisition Corp. III was $10.00 per unit.

When did trading begin for NPACU units on Nasdaq?

Trading for NPACU units began on April 24, 2025, on the Nasdaq Global Stock Market.

What are the components of each unit offered?

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.

What will the proceeds from the IPO be used for?

The proceeds are intended for future mergers and acquisitions in various industries, primarily the consumer sector.

Who manages New Providence Acquisition Corp. III?

The management team includes Co-CEOs Gary Smith and Alexander Coleman, and CFO Leo Valentine.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Palm Beach, FL, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Providence Acquisition Corp. III (the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 30,015,000 units, which includes 3,915,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in full. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $300,150,000.





The Company’s units began trading on April 24, 2025 on the Nasdaq Global Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “NPACU.” Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “NPAC” and “NPACW,” respectively.





Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering (including the exercise of the over-allotment option) and a simultaneous private placement of units, $301,650,750 (or $10.05 per unit sold in the offering) was placed in trust.





The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company seeks to acquire and operate a business in the consumer industry, however, it may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry or at any stage of its corporate evolution.





The Company’s management team is led by Gary Smith and Alexander Coleman, each a Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”), and Leo Valentine, its Chief Financial Officer. The Board also includes Rick Mazer, Daniel Ginsberg, Timothy Gannon, and Greg Stevens.





Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.





A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 23, 2024. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Company Contact:







New Providence Acquisition Corp. III





Leo Valentine





leo.valentine@npa-corp.com





929-249-8832



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.