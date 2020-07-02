New Proposal Calls for $4,000 Tax Credit for Traveling the Country

Image source: Getty Images

COVID-19 has severely impacted the U.S. economy. Lawmakers continue to argue over additional relief packages. It's now clear the CARES Act, which passed back in March and provided stimulus checks to eligible Americans, won't provide enough support for Americans. One recent proposal -- the Explore America Tax Credit -- involves rewarding people who spend money traveling throughout the U.S.

Could Americans get paid to travel?

Possibly. Some lawmakers are calling for a tax break for Americans who take a vacation within the next couple years. Supporters hope the extra spending might stimulate the economy. Opponents warn the bill overlooks the immediate needs of millions of Americans struggling to pay for essentials, such as rent or medical bills.

The concept is currently known as the Explore America Tax Credit. If passed, it will allow tax filers to claim up to 50% of the expenses they incur in the course of domestic travel on upcoming tax returns.

The Explore America Tax Credit maxes out at $4,000, which means filers must rack up $8,000 in eligible expenses to claim that full $4,000.

Eligible expenses would include:

Airfare

Rail fare

Hotels or other lodging

Recreation, like amusement parks and other attractions

Restaurant meals

Any of these expenses incurred through the end of 2021 would be eligible for the credit.

What is a tax credit?

A tax credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction of a filer's tax liability. For example: Bob owes the IRS $4,000 based on his income and taxes paid during the year. Bob then applies a $4,000 credit to his return. Now, that liability is entirely wiped out.

Furthermore, some tax credits are refundable. This means the government will pay filers if there's a negative tax liability. Most credits, however, are non-refundable. The most a non-refundable tax credit can do is reduce a person's tax liability to $0. It's unclear which category the Explore America Tax Credit would fall into. Most likely, it will join the ranks of non-refundable credits.

Will the Explore America Tax Credit get passed?

It's still too early to tell. A tax credit for vacation expenses could motivate Americans to stimulate the economy and create jobs in the tourism industry. Unfortunately, the tax credit may not provide as much relief as lawmakers hope.

Many Americans can't afford to travel anytime soon

Millions of people are grappling with income loss. Many who have managed to retain their jobs in the COVID-19 crisis are using every spare dollar for emergency savings or debt payoff. Encouraging Americans to travel at a time when they can't afford to could cause more people to rack up unhealthy debt on their credit cards. For these families, traveling would make financial situations even worse.

Americans wouldn’t see their money back for months

A tax credit is not payable immediately. It only becomes available when a tax return is filed. People who incur eligible travel expenses this year would have to wait until 2021 to claim the Explore America Tax Credit -- even if they need that financial relief sooner.

Forcing Americans to spend is not relief

Any "relief" measure that requires Americans to first pay out their own money isn't necessarily the relief Americans need right now. The Explore America Tax Credit sounds like a nice perk for people who have the cash to travel. Sadly, it's a perk millions of people can't take advantage of.

Travel may not be safe

With so many COVID-19 hot spots emerging, it's easy to argue that even domestic travel may be dangerous (even deadly, for some people) in the near term. Tourism could make an already devastating health crisis even worse.

For these and other reasons, the Explore America Tax Credit might not pass. Though it's a reasonable idea in theory, it ultimately can only supplement things like a follow-up stimulus check, extra unemployment benefits, or the many other relief measures Americans need during the pandemic.

