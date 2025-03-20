New Product Launches to Support HOLX Stock Amid Macro Issues

Hologic HOLX has been gaining from new strategic product launches across Diagnostics and Breast Health. However, macroeconomic issues and unfavorable FX headwinds continue to impede growth. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.

Major Driving Factors Behind Growth of HOLX Stock

In Breast Health, Hologic’s latest advancements have been generating significant interest. The new Envision Mammography Platform, the first FDA-approved mammography technology of its kind, offers an industry-leading 2.5-second scan time and is set for commercial launch next year.

In the United States, Hologic will also introduce its next-generation Genius AI Detection PRO solution, building on the Genius AI Detection 2.0, offering even greater accuracy and efficiency in cancer screening and helping to reduce false positives. Furthermore, the company unveiled new research findings demonstrating that its Genius AI Detection 2.0 delivers consistent performance across diverse populations, addressing concerns about racial bias in AI-driven breast cancer diagnosis.

Hologic’s Surgical business has been driving strong broad-based performance by expanding access to technologies into new global markets. The International Surgical business registered more than 20% growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and instills more optimism for expansion with Gynesonics. In addition, the company is expanding the Panther Fusion system’s global reach to meet the need for high-throughput molecular diagnostic respiratory testing and is also laying the groundwork for building an additional menu on the platform. While international cytology and STI testing have more dominant U.S. revenues, they are expected to become meaningful revenue drivers in the international markets with time.

Among Hologic’s advanced diagnostic products, one of the principal revenue-generating components is the molecular diagnostic assay, which runs on advanced instrumentation systems (Panther, Panther Fusion and Tigris). The molecular diagnostics segment has been a key driver for the division, contributing 11% (excluding COVID-19 sales) to revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company’s BV CV/TV assay saw another strong quarter of double-digit growth, while the Biotheranostics lab testing business continues to be accretive to growth. Moreover, Hologic’s core women's health assays on the Panther platform delivered a robust performance in the quarter.

In order to streamline its operations and reduce the cost of revenues, Hologic has been adopting a few significant strategies over the past few years. The company has invested deliberately and opportunistically in commercial areas where it has recognized a good return. These include Hologic’s Genius marketing campaign in Breast Health, cervical cancer co-testing initiatives in Diagnostics, and efforts to gain competitive market share with NovaSure.

The stock has plunged 18.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.7% decline. With the company focusing on the expansion of diagnostic assays and breast health offerings in global markets, we expect the stock to regain its momentum in the near future.

Major Downsides for HOLX

Continued concerns about the systemic impact of potential long-term and widespread recession have heightened market volatility and lowered economic growth expectations. Global supply constraints have had an adverse effect on the company’s ability to meet customer demand and increased manufacturing, transportation and warehousing costs for certain products.

Further, a shifting geopolitical and macro environment, including policy changes under the new U.S. administration and a stronger U.S. dollar, has prompted the company to reassess its financial outlook for the year. With greater visibility into 2025 market trends, Hologic reduced its full-year revenue guidance by $100 million to a range of $4.05 billion-$4.10 billion.



Besides, uncertainties in the global economy and financial markets may cause medical equipment purchasers to decrease their medical health insurance premiums and procurement activities. Higher unemployment rates and health insurance premiums, co-payments and deductibles may result in cost-conscious consumers making fewer trips to their physicians and specialists, affecting the demand for the company’s products and procedures.



On a divisional level, Hologic anticipates lower Breast Health capital equipment sales this year. The company acknowledged that its initial 2025 forecast was too aggressive due to an unclear view of the gantry market, particularly with the next-generation gantry still not ready for launch.

We also remain worried about the significant challenges Hologic faces owing to unfavorable foreign currency impact that has been adversely impacting the company’s overall performance in the past few quarters. With the U.S. dollar strengthening significantly since early November, Hologic now anticipates a $20 million foreign currency headwind for fiscal 2025, a swing of more than $60 million from the initial expectations.

