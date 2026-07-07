New Position: TTRF Capital Initiates IREN Stake With 66,800 Shares

Key Points

TTRF Capital Ltd established a new position of 66,817 shares in IREN Limited for an estimated $3.5 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The new position represents 2.0% of the firm's total 13F assets, making it the 8th-largest holding.

The stake in the data center and Bitcoin mining company was valued at $3.1 million at the end of the reporting period.

The firm's total reported 13F assets reached $151.7 million across 13 positions at the close of the quarter.

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In a July 6, 2026 SEC filing, TTRF Capital Ltd reported establishing a new position in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN).

What happened

According to an SEC filing on July 6, 2026, TTRF Capital Ltd initiated a new position in IREN Limited during the quarter. The acquisition of 66,817 shares represents a 2.0% allocation of the firm's reportable equity assets. The net position value for the stake was $3.1 million at the period's end. Separately, the firm's total reported 13F assets were $151.7 million.

What else to know

The firm's top five holdings as of the July 6, 2026 filing include: Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS): $89.2 million (58.8% of AUM) Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR): $20.0 million (13.2% of AUM) AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS): $7.8 million (5.1% of AUM) SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI): $7.7 million (5.1% of AUM) Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META): $7.5 million (4.9% of AUM)

The company outperformed the S&P 500 by 141.0 percentage points over the past year.

Based in Sydney, Australia, the company operates vertically integrated data centers used for Bitcoin mining and other high-performance computing tasks.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-06) $43.91 Market Capitalization $14.97 billion One Year Price Change 161.1% Employees 257

Company Snapshot

IREN Limited operates a vertically integrated data center business with proprietary computing infrastructure spanning Australia and Canada, generating revenue through Bitcoin mining operations and data center services.

The company's business model centers on owning and managing all essential infrastructure components—including computing hardware, electrical systems, and physical data center facilities—to conduct Bitcoin mining on a decentralized peer-to-peer network.

IREN serves institutional and retail investors seeking exposure to digital asset mining through its publicly traded equity, while also providing data center infrastructure services to enterprise clients requiring high-performance computing capacity.

IREN Limited, established in 2018 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, operates as a specialized digital asset infrastructure company with a focused business model centered on Bitcoin mining and data center operations. The company maintains vertical integration across its entire operational stack, controlling computing hardware, electrical infrastructure, and physical facilities to optimize operational efficiency and margin capture. With a market capitalization of $14.97 billion and significant year-over-year appreciation, IREN has positioned itself as a material player in the cryptocurrency mining sector with geographic diversification across Australia and Canada.

What investors should know

TTRF’s purchase of the neocloud company Iren is notable for its lack of diversification. Although Iren makes up only 2% of its portfolio, the company has already invested nearly 59% of its total stock assets in Iren’s neocloud competitor, Nebius.

In a sense, this is a vote of confidence in the neocloud industry, as these companies have reported massive revenue growth in recent quarters amid strong demand for AI-ready cloud infrastructure.

However, with most investors prioritizing diversification, purchasing one of Nebius’s competitors may seem counterintuitive. Indeed, the fund holds only 13 stocks, and, like Iren, they are all tech stocks with higher revenue growth rates, showing the fund’s considerable appetite for risk.

Moreover, Iren continues to report considerable operating losses, which further adds to its risks. If the market experiences a considerable growth slowdown in AI, this fund will take a huge hit because of its Nebius position, and the new Iren holding will add to the pain.

Admittedly, buying Iren could pay off for the investors who follow TTRF into the stock. Nonetheless, most investors should not consider such a move if they have already invested heavily in the neocloud industry.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.