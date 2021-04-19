US Markets

New Petrobras CEO says will try to respect pre-existing fuel pricing policy

Gram Slattery Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Joaquim Silva e Luna, the new chief executive of Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA, will look to avoid volatility in the domestic fuel market without "disrespecting" international price parity, he said at his swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Price parity is a market-friendly policy that has been inconsistently applied at the state-run oil producer in recent years, in which fuels are sold domestically in line with international prices.

