New Petrobras CEO says will try to respect pre-existing fuel pricing policy

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 19 (Reuters) - Joaquim Silva e Luna, the new chief executive of Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, will look to avoid volatility in the domestic fuel market without "disrespecting" international price parity, he said at his swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Price parity is a market-friendly policy that has been inconsistently applied at the state-run oil producer in recent years, in which fuels are sold domestically in line with international prices.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery)

