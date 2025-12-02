New Pathways for Investors and Founders: Community Investment Corporation

In celebration of our partners and the impactful work they do to expand economic opportunity, we interviewed several of our Nasdaq Foundation quarterly grant recipients to learn more about their roles, backgrounds, and the significance of their missions. We spoke with Danny Knee, Executive Director at Community Investment Corporation (CIC), about their work to reshape Arizona’s capital ecosystem through inclusion, innovation, and community trust.

Tell us about Community Investment Corporation. What is its core mission, and how does it empower economic opportunity in the communities you serve?

Community Investment Corporation (CIC) is a nonprofit economic development organization based in Tucson, Arizona. We are a connector, resource, and catalyst working to reimagine how capital flows in our economy and who has access to it. Since 1996, we’ve been committed to making financial systems more inclusive and accessible for people historically excluded from opportunity. Whether we’re helping first-time homebuyers build generational wealth, parents navigate school enrollment, or entrepreneurs secure startup funding, we approach every project with the belief that economic mobility is possible when people have access to the right tools, relationships, and support.

Our Arizona Capital Access Program (AZ CAP) is a strong example of this commitment in action. Through partnerships with local collaborators like The Jane Project, Startup Tucson, and Moonshot, we are building a more representative capital ecosystem. Together, we create spaces where funding decisions are made by people who mirror the diversity of our populace and help emerging investors gain the knowledge and confidence to participate. AZ CAP directly addresses the traditional concentration of investment power within a small, relatively homogenous group of decision makers. By expanding who gets to be an investor, and who gets invested in, we’re building an economy that better reflects and serves our entire community. Further, we are creating opportunities for people to succeed, and recommitting to the bold promise of an American Dream that is meant for every person in our country.

Can you share a moment when you saw the impact of Community Investment Corporation come to life? What change did that moment help spark in terms of financial empowerment?

Katrina Calderon, a Tucson native and recent University of Arizona graduate, was working at a local nonprofit when she launched Regal Fierce Media as a side hustle — creating social media and marketing content for other mission-driven organizations. Her dream was to grow it into a full-time business, but without a strong credit history, steady income, or collateral, traditional lenders shut the door. Then she learned about CIC’s community-managed lending approach, which replaces conventional underwriting with storytelling and entrusts funding decisions to a committee of community members — not bankers. In her video application, Katrina shared her entrepreneurial journey, her roots in Tucson, and her vision for the business. Recognizing her vision, plan, and drive, the committee approved the investment.

With that funding, Katrina was able to purchase essential equipment, hire her first staff, and grow Regal Fierce Media’s revenue from $35,000 to over $250,000 in just one year. Today, her company is an award-winning creative agency, and she’s been named one of Tucson’s 40-Under-40. Her story is proof that when we change who makes lending decisions and how those decisions are made, we unlock the economic power of capable but often overlooked entrepreneurs.

Your "Arizona Capital Access" program will grow a local funder base in Arizona by activating a new generation of investors through peer-led investor groups. What makes this program distinctive, and how do you anticipate the Nasdaq Foundation's Quarterly Grant helping you measure and amplify its impact?

What makes Arizona Capital Access (AZ CAP) distinctive is CIC’s ability to bring people, capital, and ideas together to drive real change. As a community-based connector and catalyst, CIC has built trusted partnerships across Arizona with organizations like Startup Tucson, The Jane Project, Local First Arizona, Moonshot, and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation. Together, we’re activating a broader, more representative pool of investors (many of whom are entering the investment space for the first time) and building pathways for them to support the kinds of entrepreneurs traditional capital misses.

AZ CAP is powered by peer-led learning, community trust, and the belief that local wealth should be able to circulate locally. A key part of this work is the Rising Arizona Investor Network (RAIN), an online platform and resource hub designed to support both new and accredited investors. RAIN offers access to tools, education, and curated investment opportunities that help demystify early-stage investing and build confidence through community. With the Nasdaq Foundation’s support, we’re laying the groundwork for a new kind of capital ecosystem, one that reflects the diversity, creativity, and talent of Arizona’s business community, and one that ensures the next generation of investors and entrepreneurs grows together, side by side.

What’s one surprising insight or strategy your team has discovered that’s opened up new possibilities for the people you serve to build more secure financial futures?

One surprising insight we’ve uncovered is how much both traditional lending and startup investing rely on narrow, inherited definitions of what makes a “good” entrepreneur. In the startup world, we saw how narrative-based pitching — backed by key data — could reveal qualities like vision, adaptability, and community trust that don't show up on a credit report. That inspired us to rethink how we underwrite loans. If investors can be persuaded by a compelling story and a viable plan, why can’t lenders?

We developed this approach alongside partners with varying expertise and perspectives, organizations like The Jane Project, Startup Tucson, and Local First Arizona, who helped us shape a new evaluation model grounded in trust, context, and community. Together, we’re teaching community members what to look for in an entrepreneur and evaluating applications based on persistence, clarity, and connection to place, not just financial documentation. Traditional underwriting still works for those who fit the mold, but to expand capital access, we need new ways of identifying and supporting potential. Through AZ Cap, we’re broadening who is qualified to decide who gets investment. By shifting both who evaluates, and what they’re evaluating, we’re creating more entry points for both entrepreneurs and emerging investors and redefining how capital moves in our communities.

What lasting impact do you hope Community Investment Corporation will help shape in the communities you serve?

For a small, community nonprofit with a staff of just 17, we have big, audacious goals. Our long-term vision is to fundamentally reshape who gets to participate in, and benefit from, the capital economy. For too long, access to investment has been heavily influenced by wealth, legacy networks, and social connections that most under-resourced entrepreneurs simply don’t have. Through AZ CAP, CIC is building the infrastructure for a broader and more representative investor base, while supporting founders whose potential is often overlooked because they lack the “right” contacts or conventional credentials.

But we’re not stopping at expanding access. We want to ignite a broader movement that challenges the way we define risk and evaluate business potential. Just as the introduction of the 30-year mortgage revolutionized homeownership in the 20th century, we believe this moment demands a similar innovation in business finance. Backed by research and data, we need to enhance our models of predicting a business’s viability.

If we do our job right, CIC will push the capital system to evolve. By democratizing capital decisions and finding new ways of evaluating potential, we aim to help create an economy that harnesses the untapped innovation and economic and entrepreneurial power existing within our communities.