New Pacific Metals Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

New Pacific Metals (TSE:NUAG) has released an update.
New Pacific Metals announced the successful approval of all matters at its 2024 annual general meeting, with a significant majority of shareholders voting in favor. The election of directors and the re-appointment of auditors were among the key approved items, demonstrating strong shareholder support.
