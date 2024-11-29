New Pacific Metals Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

New Pacific Metals (TSE:NUAG) has released an update.

New Pacific Metals announced the successful approval of all matters at its 2024 annual general meeting, with a significant majority of shareholders voting in favor. The election of directors and the re-appointment of auditors were among the key approved items, demonstrating strong shareholder support.

