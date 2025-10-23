Markets
New Pacific Metals Names Jalen Yuan Permanent CEO And Chester Xie Permanent CFO

October 23, 2025 — 09:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP, NUAG.TO) announced that it has appointed Jalen Yuan as permanent Chief Executive Officer and Chester Xie as permanent Chief Financial Officer, effective today. This announcement follows the appointments of Mr. Yuan and Mr. Xie as Interim CEO and Interim CFO, respectively, in April 2025.

Yuan has also been appointed to the Company's board of directors.

Additionally, the Company announced that Peter Megaw's term as a director is ending at the closing of this year's Annual General Meeting and he will not be standing for re-election.

