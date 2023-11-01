New Pacific Metals Corp - (NEWP) Price Target Increased by 6.71% to 4.11

The average one-year price target for New Pacific Metals Corp - (AMEX:NEWP) has been revised to 4.11 / share. This is an increase of 6.71% from the prior estimate of 3.85 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.29 to a high of 5.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 170.41% from the latest reported closing price of 1.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Pacific Metals Corp -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEWP is 0.04%, a decrease of 11.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.84% to 24,426K shares. The put/call ratio of NEWP is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jupiter Asset Management holds 6,710K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,469K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,970K shares, representing a decrease of 11.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 29.97% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,051K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,435K shares, representing a decrease of 9.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 17.84% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,159K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 65.77% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 2,082K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing a decrease of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 2.48% over the last quarter.

New Pacific Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects, including the flagship Silver Sand Project, the Silverstrike Project and the Carangas Project, all of which are located in Bolivia. The Company is focused on progressing the development of the Silver Sand Project, while growing its Mineral Resources through the exploration and acquisition of properties in the Americas.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.