New Pacific Metals Corp - (NEWP) Price Target Increased by 5.64% to 4.01

The average one-year price target for New Pacific Metals Corp - (AMEX:NEWP) has been revised to 4.01 / share. This is an increase of 5.64% from the prior estimate of 3.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.49 to a high of 4.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.87% from the latest reported closing price of 2.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Pacific Metals Corp -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEWP is 0.04%, a decrease of 16.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 26,220K shares. The put/call ratio of NEWP is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jupiter Asset Management holds 6,710K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,609K shares, representing an increase of 16.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 183,464.85% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,970K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,745K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 12.62% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,435K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,273K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 11.56% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 2,319K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 2,299K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,375K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWP by 54.83% over the last quarter.

New Pacific Metals Background Information

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects, including the flagship Silver Sand Project, the Silverstrike Project and the Carangas Project, all of which are located in Bolivia. The Company is focused on progressing the development of the Silver Sand Project, while growing its Mineral Resources through the exploration and acquisition of properties in the Americas.

