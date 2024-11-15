News & Insights

New Pacific Metals Advances Carangas Project in Bolivia

November 15, 2024 — 12:24 pm EST

New Pacific Metals (TSE:NUAG) has released an update.

New Pacific Metals has filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment for its Carangas Project in Bolivia, highlighting the project’s strong economic potential in silver, gold, lead, and zinc. The Canadian company is advancing its portfolio in Bolivia, with the Carangas project offering robust returns alongside its flagship Silver Sand project. New Pacific Metals is positioning itself as a key player in the global precious metals market.

