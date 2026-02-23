Markets

New Pacific Establishes Framework Agreement For Carangas Silver-Gold Project In Bolivia

February 23, 2026 — 09:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - New Pacific Metals Corp. (NUAG.TO) announced on Monday that it has signed a Framework Agreement for Cooperation and Coordination with the Carangas community for its Carangas silver-gold project located in the Oruro Department of Bolivia.

The agreement lays the foundation for transparency, mutual respect and long-term collaboration as the project advances towards production.

Under the agreement, New Pacific has committed to respect ancestral land rights, comply with Bolivian environmental laws, support community development initiatives and contribute annually to a development fund.

In turn, the community will support the permitting and project activities. The company plans to pursue mining permits, launch a feasibility study and conduct a 30,000-metre drilling campaign in 2026.

NUAG.TO is currently trading at CAD 5.93, up CAD 0.31 or 5.52 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

