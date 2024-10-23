News & Insights

New Oriental Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Results

October 23, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (HK:9901) has released an update.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. reported impressive financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, with net revenues surging by 30.5% to $1.44 billion, and net income increasing by 48.4% to $245.4 million year over year. The company’s strong performance, excluding East Buy private label and livestreaming business, highlights significant operational growth, as operating income rose by 58.4%.

