New Oriental Extends Buyback Program

May 24, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

New Oriental Education Tech (EDU) has released an update.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has announced the extension of its share repurchase program until May 2025, with around $153.7 million still available for buying back shares. The repurchases will be conducted based on market conditions, and the board may adjust the program as needed. New Oriental is a leading provider of private educational services in China, with listings on the NYSE and SEHK.

