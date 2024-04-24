News & Insights

Markets
EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Q3 Net Income Rises

April 24, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) reported third quarter net income attributable to New Oriental of $87.2 million, a 6.8% increase year over year. Net income per share was $0.05, flat with last year. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.06, flat with last year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was $0.63 compared to $0.56.

Third quarter reported net revenues were $1.21 billion, a 60.1% increase year over year. The company said the growth was mainly driven by the increase in net revenues from educational new business initiatives and East Buy private label products and livestreaming e-commerce business.

New Oriental expects total net revenues in the fourth quarter to be in the range of $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion, a year over year increase in the range of 28% to 31%.

The total number of schools and learning centers was 911 as of February 29, 2024. The total number of schools was 81 as of February 29, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.