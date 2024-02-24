New Oriental Education & Technology Group (SEHK:9901) Price Target Increased by 11.08% to 74.00

The average one-year price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (SEHK:9901) has been revised to 74.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.08% from the prior estimate of 66.62 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.60 to a high of 95.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.85% from the latest reported closing price of 71.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9901 is 0.30%, an increase of 50.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.05% to 106,560K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,453K shares representing 11.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,610K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9901 by 28.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,330K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,028K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9901 by 29.20% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,956K shares representing 8.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,248K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9901 by 45.46% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 8,375K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,053K shares, representing an increase of 27.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9901 by 54.82% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 5,152K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,768K shares, representing a decrease of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9901 by 53.26% over the last quarter.

