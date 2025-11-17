New Oriental Education & Technology Group (SEHK:9901) Price Target Increased by 10.95% to 52.56

The average one-year price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (SEHK:9901) has been revised to HK$52.56 / share. This is an increase of 10.95% from the prior estimate of HK$47.37 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$38.28 to a high of HK$79.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.73% from the latest reported closing price of HK$41.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9901 is 0.17%, an increase of 27.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.69% to 91,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,220K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,580K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9901 by 13.36% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,156K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,441K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9901 by 16.88% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,478K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,306K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9901 by 7.05% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,757K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9901 by 0.08% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 3,325K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,167K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9901 by 13.28% over the last quarter.

