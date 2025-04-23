New Oriental Education & Technology Group Reveals Increase In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $87.26 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $87.17 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $113.34 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.0% to $1.183 billion from $1.207 billion last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.26 Mln. vs. $87.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.183 Bln vs. $1.207 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: US$1,009.1 Mln

