New Oriental Education & Technology Group Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$189.30 million, or -$1.12 per share. This compares with -$45.47 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of -$160.34 million or -$0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 57.0% to $0.52 billion from $1.21 billion last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

