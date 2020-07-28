Markets
EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $13.19 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $43.25 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $48.51 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $798.47 million from $842.85 million last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $48.51 Mln. vs. $95.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $798.47 Mln vs. $842.85 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $911.2 - $953.5 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular