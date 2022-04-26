New Oriental Education & Technology Group Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU):

Earnings: -$122.44 million in Q3 vs. $151.33 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.72 in Q3 vs. $0.89 in the same period last year. Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of -$95.50 million or -$0.56 per share for the period.

Revenue: $614.09 million in Q3 vs. $1.19 billion in the same period last year.

