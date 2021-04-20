New Oriental Education & Technology Group Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU):

-Earnings: $151.33 million in Q3 vs. $137.72 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.09 in Q3 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $163.24 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.07 per share -Revenue: $1.19 billion in Q3 vs. $0.92 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.