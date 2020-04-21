New Oriental Education & Technology Group Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $137.72 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $97.41 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $148.50 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $923.22 million from $796.72 million last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $148.50 Mln. vs. $108.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q3): $923.22 Mln vs. $796.72 Mln last year.

