New Oriental Education & Technology Group Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU):

Earnings: $30.07 million in Q2 vs. $0.73 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.18 in Q2 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $50.16 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.29 per share Revenue: $869.60 million in Q2 vs. $638.21 million in the same period last year.

