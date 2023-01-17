New Oriental Education & Technology Group Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU):

Earnings: $0.73 million in Q2 vs. -$936.51 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q2 vs. -$5.52 in the same period last year. Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $17.75 million or $0.10 per share for the period.

Revenue: $638.21 million in Q2 vs. $658.32 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $702.8 - $719.8 Mln

