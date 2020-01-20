New Oriental Education & Technology Group Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU):

-Earnings: $53.44 million in Q2 vs. -$25.83 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.34 in Q2 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $56.99 million or $0.36 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.21 per share -Revenue: $785.21 million in Q2 vs. $597.07 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $983 - $1,006.4 Mln

