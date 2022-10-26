New Oriental Education & Technology Group Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $66.00 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $60.53 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $83.71 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 43.1% to $744.82 million from $1.31 billion last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

