Markets
EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $208.99 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $123.23 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $230.16 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.4% to $1.07 billion from $859.85 million last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $230.16 Mln. vs. $184.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.44 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q1): $1.07 Bln vs. $859.85 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $753.6 - $771.0 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDU

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular