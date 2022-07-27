New Oriental Education & Technology Group Posts Wider Loss In Q4; Issues Q1 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) posted a fourth quarter non-GAAP net loss of $160.3 million, compared to a loss of $27.9 million, prior year. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was $0.94 compared to a loss of $0.16.

Net loss attributable to New Oriental was $189.3 million, compared to a loss of $45.5 million, prior year. Net loss per ADS was $1.12 compared to a loss of $0.27.

Fourth quarter net revenues were $524.0 million, a 56.8% decrease year over year. The company said the decline was mainly due to the cessation of K-9 academic after-school tutoring services in compliance with the government policies in China.

New Oriental expects first quarter total net revenues to be in the range of $641.3 million to $680.6 million, a year-over-year decline in the range of 51% to 48%.

On July 26, the company's board authorized the repurchase of up to $400 million of the company's common shares during the period from July 28, 2022 through May 31, 2023.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group are down 8% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.