New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for New Oriental Education & Technology Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = US$230m ÷ (US$9.8b - US$3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2021).

Therefore, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an ROCE of 3.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 7.8%.

NYSE:EDU Return on Capital Employed May 15th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for New Oriental Education & Technology Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering New Oriental Education & Technology Group here for free.

So How Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group's ROCE Trending?

In terms of New Oriental Education & Technology Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.5% from 14% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

In summary, New Oriental Education & Technology Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 199% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Like most companies, New Oriental Education & Technology Group does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

