New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (EDU) Price Target Increased by 7.11% to 93.03

The average one-year price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:EDU) has been revised to 93.03 / share. This is an increase of 7.11% from the prior estimate of 86.85 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.58 to a high of 119.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.55% from the latest reported closing price of 91.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 19.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDU is 0.97%, a decrease of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 65,303K shares. The put/call ratio of EDU is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,169K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,605K shares, representing a decrease of 13.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,895K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,094K shares, representing a decrease of 41.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 22.88% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,374K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares, representing an increase of 27.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 53.63% over the last quarter.

Acap Strategic Fund holds 1,913K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares, representing a decrease of 8.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 47.75% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 1,815K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 40.95% over the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings consist of K-12 after-school tutoring, test preparation, language training for adults, pre-school education, primary and secondary school education, education materials and distribution, online education, and other services.

