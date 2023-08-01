New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - ADR (EDU) Price Target Increased by 8.51% to 62.15

The average one-year price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - ADR (NYSE:EDU) has been revised to 62.15 / share. This is an increase of 8.51% from the prior estimate of 57.27 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.72% from the latest reported closing price of 56.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. - ADR. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 7.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDU is 1.03%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.70% to 71,494K shares. The put/call ratio of EDU is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 5,419K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,794K shares, representing a decrease of 6.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 4,301K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing an increase of 85.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 976,954.83% over the last quarter.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT holds 3,973K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 3,443K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,942K shares, representing a decrease of 14.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 13.49% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,390K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,798K shares, representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDU by 4.02% over the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Background Information

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings consist of K-12 after-school tutoring, test preparation, language training for adults, pre-school education, primary and secondary school education, education materials and distribution, online education, and other services.

