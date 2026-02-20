Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is New Oriental Education (EDU) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

New Oriental Education is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 256 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. New Oriental Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EDU's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, EDU has returned 8.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -3.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that New Oriental Education is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Interparfums (IPAR). The stock has returned 19.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Interparfums' current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, New Oriental Education belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.5% this year, meaning that EDU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Interparfums falls under the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this industry has 27 stocks and is ranked #135. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.7%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track New Oriental Education and Interparfums. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

