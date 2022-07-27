New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU)

Sisi Zhao -- Director of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Orientals fourth fiscal quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Our financial results for the period were released earlier today and are available on the company's website as well as on Newswire Services. Today, you will hear from Stephen Yang, executive president and chief financial officer.

After his prepared remarks, Stephen will and I will be available to answer your questions. Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

As such, our results may be materially different from the views expressed today. A number of potential risks and uncertainties are outlined in our public filings with the SEC. New Oriental does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

In addition, a webcast of conference call will be available on the Oriental Investor Relations website at investor.neworiental.org. I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Yang. Stephen, please go ahead.

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Sisi. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call. Before going into details of our financial performance, I would like to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to those who have been supporting and still believing in New Oriental. Where our business in the previous quarters were largely affected by the government policies introduced last year.

I'm glad to announce that we are now paving a new path innovative business opportunity. As the company embarks on a fresh journey that strives to encourage all around development of students, and for the betterment of the society, and at the same time focus on generating profits, and returns for our shareholders. Now, I would like to spend some time to talk about the quarter performance across our remaining business lines, and introducing our new initiatives to you in detail. Our key remaining businesses have shown remarkable resilience and achieved a promising trend.

Breaking down the overseas test prep business recorded the revenue increase of 6% in dollar terms for the fiscal year 2022. The overseas study consulting business recorded the revenue increase of about 16% in dollar terms year-over-year for the fiscal year 2022. The adults in university students' business recorded revenue growth of approximately 30% year-over-year for the fiscal year 2022. As for our new business initiatives, as mentioned in the past quarter, we have last of several new initiatives throughout the year, which mostly revolve around facilitating students around development.

I'm glad to share with you that these new initiatives have shown positive momentum. Firstly, the non-academic tutoring business, which we have rolled out in over 50 existing cities, focused on cultivating students' innovative ability and a comprehensive ability. We're happy to see increased market penetration in both market as we have tapped into. The top ten cities in China have contributed in more than 60% of the revenue of this business.

Secondly, the intelligence learning system and device business is a service designed to provide a tailored digital learning experience for students, utilizing our powerful teaching experience, data and technology to provide personalized, and targeted learning exercise content together with our teachers monitoring, and upsizing the learning curve of the students are the back-end system. The new initiative education services, not only greatly improve the student's learning efficiency, but also cultivate the students proactive learning habits. We have tested its adoption in around 60 cities, and are delighted to see improve the customer retention rates and scalability of this new initiative. The revenue contribution of this initiatives from the top ten cities in China is over 60%.

Meanwhile, the study tour and the research camp business are an initiative that aims at offering students of K-12 and university ages of the opportunity to fully leverage over their free time and holidays, to broaden the scope of knowledge and cultivate a subject's interest. We have conducted a study tours and research camps over 15 cities across the country. The revenue contribution of this initiative from the top ten cities in China is over 55%. At the same time, we have also been launching smart education business, which comprises smart teaching, smart hardware, science and technology innovation education, and other services targeting local governments, education authorities, primary or secondary schools, and kindergartens.

Educational material and digitalized smart study solutions, the soft learning system leveraging advanced technology that will enable students to have complete control over the pace and flexibility of the learning age, where remote learning becomes increasingly mainstream. As well as exam prep course design for students with junior college diplomas to obtain bachelor's degree. The above-mentioned business has been gaining traction and contributing to the overall growth of the company. During the last two physical quarters, we have been fully committed to complying with government policy, and as a result the total number of schools to the learning centers was reduced to 744 by the end of this fiscal year.

The significant change in our structure and this quarter is the importance of our industry leading alignment system, which has been one of the constants during the company's restructuring phase as we remain committed to investing in the

Thank you. The question-and-answer session of this conference call will now start any moment. [Operator instruction] And the first question comes from Mark Li with Citi.

Mark Li -- Citi -- Analyst

Hi, Stephen. May I ask I for one is would you have any breakdown of revenue for the guidance that you provide by the major categories?

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Sorry, Mark. You know, as before, we wouldn't want to give the breakdown of the revenue breakdown in next quarter.

Mark Li -- Citi -- Analyst

Got it. So maybe I follow up with a quick question. I notice we have around 744 campus and it should be stabilized going forward. It looks like it is higher than the previous mentioned 650 to 700 when the bottom.

So, would it mean there is a positive difference from the time we last spoke? And what would be your outlook for this time?

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

First of all, I must mention that our remaining business, you can call it the traditional business, like the oversea religious business in a consulting business, and the adult and university students' business. I think they are all are remarkable and resilience. Because you see saw the numbers all of this fiscal year 2022. So, we do hope we can do better in fiscal year 2023, in the new year.

And on the other hand, we're lost to some new missteps, like when tutoring courses and some new like intelligent learning systems and devices, they service to these students, and as well the study tours and research camp. I think the market demand is always there. And even for the new business, we started in fiscal year, but it's just a couple of months ago. But we have seen the customer retention rate is very high.

And we do hope they can do better in the office in the new fiscal year. So that's why we do keep little bit the of more number we're higher number of the learning centers than we expected about three months ago, end Mark.

Mark Li -- Citi -- Analyst

I have a quick follow up. It's about how many of the learning center you have, both, nonacademic tutoring and existing business.

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

[Inaudible] detail number. But in more than 50 cities, we do have the new business, like the [inaudible]. So, you can say the [inaudible] will be the new the growth engine going forward.

Mark Li -- Citi -- Analyst

Thank you, Stephen.

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

OK. Thank you. Thank you, Mark.

Thank you. And the next question comes from Felix Liu with UBS.

Felix Liu -- UBS -- Analyst

Thank you, Stephen, and thank you for taking my questions, and congratulations on the very resilient quarter post restructuring. First, I want to ask a question about the new initiatives. And you mentioned progress on the tutoring as well as [inaudible] So, if we look at those from a 1-year to the 3-year horizon. Which one of these new initiatives you expect the biggest revenue contribution? Or could you [inaudible] your expectation on the revenue contribution from the bigger to the lower initiative? My second question is on DONG FANG ZHEN XUAN, I know this is a very good initiative that we launch under Koolearn.

Have we seen any positive synergies between the livestreaming commerce with our education businesses? Thank you.

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

OK. You know, ask for being not done with the children, of course. As you know, we launched this course is focused on cultivating the students in this that the innovative ability and the comprehensive ability. And so, we do have a lot of course, like the courses to improve the students reading and the presentation scale, and some like the programing role both the arts a sport, well, a lot of courses.

But we have seen the extremely the revenue growth in the like a couple of months, because the market demand is always there. And, after the government policy last year, we saw some students that they do have a more spare time. So, the parents and students love to enroll in our new classes. And, you know, it's new business.

The revenue contribution is very small, but it grows very fast. So, we do believe the new business will contribute more and more revenue going forward. And DONG FANG ZHEN XUAN, I share with you more information about DONG FANG ZHEN XUAN, but I have to say I can't share the business performance in detail with you. I will leave the DONG FANG ZHEN XUAN amendments the Koolearn managements to share with you more information in there the earnings release announcements [inaudible] But you know as I mentioned earlier, DONG FANG ZHEN XUAN re events innovative the blend of the knowledge sharing and the agriculture product promotion.

You can check the numbers like of the followers and the GM lay on third party the data platforms as reference, and we are also grateful to be widely recognized across the media in China, and even in the other countries. And behind the financial gains, I think we're pleased to see you, we have also generated intangible returns. Well, you know wishes to fulfill our social responsibility by helping the farmers, and some likely the agriculture product producers. And so, this new business model has been our expectations you saw what happen a lot of months, and we expect the Koolearn will become a key growth driver and quite related to deliver a meaningful contribution to the new rentals' revenue and profit margin in the new year or even in the next two or three years.

And yeah, the audience love the DONG FANG ZHEN XUAN platforms. So, I think DONG FANG ZHEN XUAN performance, in our house, these local schools, and the learning centers to get more students into our classrooms, even for the traditional business more than your business. So, this is very good for us. Felix.

Felix Liu -- UBS -- Analyst

OK. Great. Thank you for the color.

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, thank you.

Liping Zhao -- CICC -- Analyst

Good evening, Stephen. Thanks for taking my question. I got to ask, could you please share the revenue contribution of new initiatives in the first quarter Q at Y22, and also in first quarter of Y23 guidance? And second question is about the GP margins. Are we expecting the around 53% GP margin of what you have Y22 to be a relatively stable stage for the coming quarters? Thank you.

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

OK. The new business, the I think the revenue contribution from the new business will contribute around 20% of total revenue. This is not include the revenue from the DONG FANG ZHEN XUAN from the Koolearn. So, this is all the only if you will, site like the outcome reports or the research, the summer camp or something like that where some of the other display the new business.

This is not includes DONG FANG ZHEN XUAN, and yeah the only GP margin side. I think we've got a lock in this quarter in Q4. But we do believe we can actually be higher gross margin in Q1 in the next quarter or even for the next two full year, fiscal year 2023. So that's why I said at the bottom line wise, we're confident, we will achieve a turnaround and a profitable in the first quarter and next quarter.

And also, I think we expect, we will be profitable in the full year of fiscal year 23.

Liping Zhao -- CICC -- Analyst

OK. Thanks. That's helpful.

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Unknown Speaker

Hi, Stephen. Can you guys hear me?

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Unknown Speaker

Hello?

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah.

Unknown Speaker

The question is if you got to move on to the news business, what is the new seasonal [inaudible] will be going forward.

Sisi Zhao -- Director of Investor Relations

Yeah. Actually, as we restructured all the business lines, terminated K-9 academic training. The remaining business, remaining key business is like overseas related business, and also domestic test prep for our university students. These businesses are much more seasonal than the K-12.

So actually, you will see going forward since next fiscal quarter, our Q1 revenue contribution for full year will increase compared with previous years. So Q1 will be peak season, continue to be the peak season, and also Q3 will be set in peak season, and Q2, and Q4 will be relatively less in terms of the revenue contribution for full year. Yeah.

Unknown Speaker

OK. Thank you. That's helpful.

Lucy Yu -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

I'm thinking, Stephen, I think is this about taking my question? My question is, I'm a GP modern. So, can you please elaborate the margin expansion in the fourth quarter, up from the 39% in the third quarter? And you also mentioned that ATP margin volume four might be higher than the 53%. And what is the driver behind that? Thank you.

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, you know, Lucy, you know, we have already, we almost have done the learning center closure and some layoffs in the last year, about three quarters. So, and as, I say, we will keep the same number of the learning centers. And we want to hire more like new people. And so that means the fixed cost is better, and we're seeing the revenue growth just get recovered.

And I think we will do; we will see more and more the operating leverage going forward. And in Q4, because, you know, the overseas consulting business typically contribute more revenue in Q4. So, we do have that seasonality in Q4 for the obviously consulting business. So, let's, let's do the analysis year-over-year.

So, we do believe the in fiscal year 23, the both the GP margin and the profit margin, we will get a better for them for the new year. As I said, we will be profitable in fiscal year 2023, Lucy.

Lucy Yu -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Thank you, Stephen.

Unknown Speaker

Thank you, management, and congratulation. I want to ask about the new business that you see of all this momentum in your new business. Do you have any operation data that you could share about? For example, [inaudible] summer and the retention and also like the student acquisition? Any detail that you could share? And also, how do you see the competition in the public schools? Because they also offer some nonacademic courses or after school service. Thank you.

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, some business data for the new business, even though we started business a couple of quarters ago. But I, you know, as a side of the business, they had developed very good. And, you know, these still data retention rates for some, like the reading and the presentation skill courses is almost it's almost too closely to the traditional K-12 anatomical courses. So, this sounds very good, right? And on the margins side, I remember in a lot of our earnings call, we guidance our target is to go the break even for the new business.

But this time we feel better. So, I think we do believe we can kind of profit for the new business. And, but it is too early to say the detail numbers will be the margin for the new business. But we do believe we can go to profitable in the new fiscal year.

Unknown Speaker

OK. Thank you. And also, on the way the public schools, you have these you or advantage are with them.

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Because, we do have a lot of data and system, and teaching experience where even some data in hand. So, we set up a new department to sell the products to the public schools, where even the kindergarten is primary and secondary schools. And it's just a new start.

But we do believe that we can do better. And because, I do believe, the public schools in kindergarten, they need our service because, if ask for so many years, and we spend a lot of money, and invest a lot of the human resources [inaudible] workers, and underwriters to build our system, and even the requests in our base. So, I think we will find a new way to monetize this.

Unknown Speaker

OK. Thank you.

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Stephen Yang -- Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Again, thank you for joining us today. If we have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact me or any of our investor relations representatives. Thank you.

