NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $EDU Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY ($EDU) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.70 per share, missing estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,183,060,000, missing estimates of $1,222,972,842 by $-39,912,842.
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 2,701,566 shares (+56.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,386,505
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,194,065 shares (+1560.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,815,091
- TRIVEST ADVISORS LTD removed 1,734,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,294,538
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,480,391 shares (+61.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,011,494
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,449,979 shares (+175.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,059,652
- FMR LLC added 1,437,656 shares (+46.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,268,762
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,265,094 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,193,732
