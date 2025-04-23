Stocks
EDU

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $EDU Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 23, 2025 — 06:32 am EDT

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY ($EDU) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.70 per share, missing estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,183,060,000, missing estimates of $1,222,972,842 by $-39,912,842.

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD added 2,701,566 shares (+56.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,386,505
  • UBS GROUP AG added 2,194,065 shares (+1560.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,815,091
  • TRIVEST ADVISORS LTD removed 1,734,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,294,538
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,480,391 shares (+61.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,011,494
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,449,979 shares (+175.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,059,652
  • FMR LLC added 1,437,656 shares (+46.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,268,762
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,265,094 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,193,732

