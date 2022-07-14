New Oriental Education Stocks Continue To Advance

(RTTNews) - Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), which reinvented from an education company to a live-streaming grocery seller, are continuing to gain on Thursday morning trade. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock's uptrend.

On July 8, the shares have reached a year-to-date high and slipped around 20 percent the next days. However, the shares are regaining again.

Currently, shares are at 23.33, up 3.81 percent from the previous close 22.47 on a volume of 2,129,105.

