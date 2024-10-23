New Oriental Education price target lowered to $82.90 from $98 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on New Oriental Education (EDU) to $82.90 from $98 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported quarterly results. The firm lowered its fiscal 2025 and 2026 adjusted EPS estimates by 18% and 17%, respectively, to factor in lower overseas test prep growth and lower margin assumptions, and as a result has trimmed its price target A fast-growing cultural tourism business leads to more volatility in its quarterly revenue and margins, but the firm believes it could potentially become another growth engine for New Oriental in the medium term, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that the firm continues to like the name on favorable supply and demand dynamics of the educational sector.

