New Oriental (EDU) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 24, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, net revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2%. Moreover, its earnings and net revenues grew 135.4% and 47.7%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter 2024 earnings per share has remained unchanged at 27 cents over the past 60 days. The current estimate suggests a whopping 170% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported value of 10 cents.

The consensus mark for net revenues is pegged at $828.1 million, suggesting growth of 29.7% from the year-ago reported figure of $638.2 million.

Key Factors to Consider

New Oriental’s net revenues for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have improved on the back of increased overseas as well as domestic (primarily adults and university students) demand for its test preparation business. Also, the demand uptrend for its overseas study consulting business bode well. Efficient implementation of the new educational business initiatives, including non-academic tutoring courses and initiating intelligent learning system and devices around 60 cities, are most likely to have added to the uptrend. These initiatives are most likely to have aided EDU in increasing its number of schools and learning centers.



For the fiscal second quarter, it expects net revenues to be between $785 million and $804.2 million, indicating growth of 23-26% from a year ago.



Meanwhile, EDU’s bottom line is expected to have witnessed a remarkable rise from the prior-year quarter. The expected uptick can be attributed to its focus on growing its strengths in pursuit of higher quality services as well as operating efficiencies. Its services offering over multi-platforms along with strategies intended on launching new businesses are likely to have been the key drivers for margin improvement.



New Oriental intends to continue focusing on improving the quality of its product offerings and services, and leveraging its brand image to capture new market opportunities and foster its growth momentum.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for New Oriental this time around. The company does not have the right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: EDU has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: EDU currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

