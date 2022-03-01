New orders boost German manufacturing in February -PMI

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - A sharp rise in new orders drove expansion of Germany's manufacturing sector in February, although rising tension between Russia and Ukraine was starting to affect business sentiment, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The data was collected between Feb. 10 and Feb. 21, before Moscow invaded Ukraine last Thursday, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

However, business expectations had already weakened for the first time in four months due to increased tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the data showed.

IHS Markit's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Europe's biggest economy, fell to 58.4 in February from 59.8 in January.

This was firmly above the 50.0 mark separating growth from contraction, but slightly down from January's five-month high, and a tick below analysts' average forecast for a reading of 58.5.

"When the survey was conducted, firms were hopeful of further progress in the supply situation and were highly optimistic about the outlook," IHS Markit economist Phil Smith said.

"However, with the escalation of the situation in Ukraine since February's survey, and the surge in oil and gas prices that's come with it, downside risks to the sector's performance in 2022 have increased," Smith said.

Production continued to rise as new orders boomed in February, while supply constraints showed further tentative signs of easing and input cost inflation fell to an 11-month low. Omicron-related staff absences also looked set to pass soon, Smith said.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Susan Fenton)

