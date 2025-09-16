The New Olink Target 48 Neurodegeneration Panel May Boost TMO Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO recently announced the launch of the Olink Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel — a high-performance, targeted proteomics immunoassay panel developed to accelerate discoveries in neurodegenerative disease research. This panel delivers simultaneous measurement of 41 key and emerging proteins for neurodegeneration research with absolute quantification and is optimized for plasma measurement from as little as 1µL of sample.

The Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel is the latest addition to Olink’s growing portfolio of multiplex disease panels with absolute quantification readouts.

Predicting TMO Stock Outlook Following the News

After the announcement yesterday, TMO shares dipped 0.01% in the after-market session. On a promising note, the new panel reinforces Thermo Fisher’s commitment to advancing precision medicine and neurology research, joining the company’s broader suite of tools spanning mass spectrometry, cryo-electron microscopy and multiplex immunoassays. It builds on recent initiatives such as the UK Biobank proteomics program, the Geisinger Health Study with the Regeneron Genetics Center and cross-platform collaborations with leading biopharma companies. We expect the latest news to help drive a rebound in TMO’s performance.

Thermo Fisher has a market capitalization of $181.05 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 4.7% is well ahead of the industry’s -4.2% yield. It surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 1.8%.

More on Thermo Fisher’s Latest Launch

With diseases such as Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s on the rise and clinical pipelines eager for translational biomarkers, researchers face a pressing need for scalable, reproducible and disease-relevant protein measurement. The Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel helps create a powerful ecosystem for proteomics research, alongside the Olink Target 48 Cytokine, Olink Target 48 Immune Surveillance and the semi-custom Olink Flex platform. When combined, these panels allow researchers to seamlessly analyze a larger library of protein biomarkers that can help provide comprehensive insights into neurodegeneration and inflammation in the body.

The solution has been developed to reduce import barriers, such as long lead times for importing into geographies with blood or plasma-derived import licenses. The Olink Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel is fully compatible with the Olink Signature Q100 benchtop system, providing a simplified workflow, minimal instrument maintenance and streamlined quality control, enabling laboratories to accelerate their biomarker research.



An early access user of the Target 48 Neurodegeneration panel referred to it as a critical tool that enables the detection and quantification of key and emerging neurodegenerative disease biomarkers from plasma and cerebrospinal fluid samples. The panel’s quantitative data ensures reproducible results across and within longitudinal studies, moving a step forward toward clinical utilization.

Industry Prospects Favoring TMO

Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the neurodegenerative disease diagnostics market was valued at $4.70 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% through 2030. Key drivers fueling the market’s growth include the rising burden of neurodegenerative disorders, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging and expansion of fluid biomarker test availability.

More Updates From Thermo Fisher

Concurrently, Thermo Fisher unveiled the Gibco Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin, a next-generation medium designed to increase titers to maximize productivity and elevate the performance of insulin-dependent CHO cell lines. This is the newest addition to the existing Efficient-Pro medium and feed system, designed to provide optimized growth and productivity for insulin-dependent CHO cell lines, with streamlined workflow and handling.

TMO Stock Price Performance

Over the past three months,TMO shares have risen 21.6% compared with the industry’s 1.9% growth.

TMO’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Thermo Fisher currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Masimo MASI, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH. While Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Phibro and Cardinal Health each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Masimo shares have jumped 26.7% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.3% to $5.30 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.8%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 8.1%.

Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share have increased 6.5% to $2.45 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 76.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 0.7% growth. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 27.9%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.6%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.1% to $9.41 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 35% in the past year against the industry’s 1.6% fall. Its earnings yield of 6.2% also outpaced the industry’s 6.6% yield. CAH’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.2%.

