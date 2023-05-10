New oil pipeline to be built between Hungary, Serbia -Hungarian minister

BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - Hungary and Serbia have agreed to build a new crude oil pipeline spanning 128 km long between the southern Hungarian town of Algyo and Serbia's Novi Sad, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a conference in Belgrade on Wednesday.

"This pipe will be constructed under cooperation between MOL MOLB.BU and Transnafta," Szijjarto said in a live video of the conference on Facebook. "An agreement will be signed on June 20, at a Hungarian-Serbian government meeting".

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori, editing by Jason Hovet)

