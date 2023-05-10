News & Insights

New oil pipeline to be built between Hungary, Serbia -Hungarian minister

May 10, 2023 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - Hungary and Serbia have agreed to build a new crude oil pipeline spanning 128 km long between the southern Hungarian town of Algyo and Serbia's Novi Sad, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a conference in Belgrade on Wednesday.

"This pipe will be constructed under cooperation between MOL MOLB.BU and Transnafta," Szijjarto said in a live video of the conference on Facebook. "An agreement will be signed on June 20, at a Hungarian-Serbian government meeting".

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori, editing by Jason Hovet)

((Boldizsar.Gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.