New Nvidia Partnership Could Lift This ETF

Artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics is already a force to be reckoned with, but a recent partnership for Nvidia, a key component in the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ), could propel the fund higher.

An article in The Journal noted that the semiconductor company recently entered into a three-year partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania (BGCWPA) to support the AI Pathways Institute. The program gives students the opportunity to obtain artificial intelligence and robotics education.

As AI and robotics continue to enter various business sectors, the next generation of disruptive tech mavens could be a byproduct of this partnership. Investing in the tech of the future also means investing in the youth of today.

Meanwhile, BOTZ seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), including those involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles. Additionally, BOTZ seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index.

The index itself captures large- and mid-cap representation across 23 Developed Markets (DM) and 24 Emerging Markets (EM) countries. The fund is up over 70% within the past year.

Nvidia and the Boys & Girls Club

Nvidia Corp, which comprises almost 9% of BOTZ, has risen over 110% the past year. The company is heavily steeped in providing the hardware necessary to power AI.

AI will also require the use of individuals with the necessary skills to develop this technology. This is where the Nvidia Boys & Girls Club's partnership shines.

“The curriculum scales the summer camp model into a yearlong program that creates a pathway for students to gain AI literacy through hands-on development with the NVIDIA Jetson Nano and Jetbot kits," Nvidia said in the article. "And the tools and training will make it easy for educators, including the Boys & (sic) Clubs’ Youth Development Professionals, to deliver the curriculum to their students."

“The toolkit, when completed, will be made available to the network of Boys & Girls Clubs across the U.S., with the goal of implementing the program at 80 clubs by the middle of 2024," the company added. "The open-source curriculum will also be available to other organizations interested in implementing AI education programs around the world.”

