New Nurse Certification Exam Tests Clinical Judgment In Emergency Scenarios

The primary test to become a state-licensed nurse is getting a significant upgrade on April 1 in an effort to examine how well aspiring nurses can make quick judgment calls in more realistic medical emergencies.

The exam, called Next Generation NCLEX (NGN), builds upon the existing test that a person must pass to be a licensed nurse in their state, called the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

The NCLEX exams are reviewed every few years for updates. But rapidly evolving technology and complex medical issues are posing even more challenges for millions of people entering the field. Multiple studies have shown that entry-level nurses often care for emergency patients and must make some critical decisions. This prompted the regulators overseeing the exams to introduce the NGN, which tests their clinical actions along with their basic medical knowledge.

“The Next Generation NCLEX (NGN) uses real-world case studies to measure a nurse’s ability to think more critically and make the right decisions,” says the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), a nursing regulatory body that oversees the exams.

Why There’s a New Nurse Licensing Exam

The NCLEX exam is evaluated every three years but a significant catalyst for expanding the exam came from a number of studies, including several by the NCSBN in recent years that showed a need to assess the clinical judgment of entry-level nurses, even though they had the clinical knowledge for a license.

A report by the NCSBN says that 65% of errors by entry-level nurses were due to poor clinical decision making. In addition, a Johns Hopkins study released in 2016 found that the third highest cause of death in the U.S. over an eight-year period was medical error.

At the same time, a NCSBN survey of entry-level nurses found that clinical judgment was directly linked to more than 46% of their tasks. Problem-solving and critical thinking were tied to more than 30% of tasks.

“These initial findings provided evidence of the importance of clinical judgment, problem- solving, and critical thinking to competent practice of entry-level nurses, and the necessity to measure these skills within the NCLEX,” the NCSBN said in a 2019 presentation.

How the Next Generation NCLEX is Different

While the standard NCLEX exams are still deemed appropriate for licensure and will continue, the expanded NGN test goes further in gauging the psyche of the graduating nurse to assess how they can interpret and react to very specific emergency situations.

For example, the existing NCLEX exam might ask about the standard steps to treat a patient with a broken foot, in order to test clinical knowledge. But the NGN addition will also ask questions testing how the person will react in emergency situations. For instance, it might give the graduating nurse some vitals for a sample patient with a fever and then ask what actions they would take next, including multiple options for examining and interpreting findings.

What’s in the Next Generation NCLEX

The NGN exam poses different medical issues of a patient in the emergency department (ED), giving examples of the patient’s vitals, medical history and nurse notes. It then asks the testee what they would do next, giving several options that trigger different results.

For example, some of the sample questions give details of an elderly patient in the ED with shortness of breath, fever and body aches, among other initial findings. Then it asks questions such as:

Which of those patient findings would “require immediate follow-up”

Which findings match with certain common diseases

What conditions that patient is at “highest risk” of developing

The questions get more detailed as they test how the nurse would take action based on specific lab results and medical reports. The scenarios also shift with the responses, and the testee must be able to prioritize steps.

There are 15 experimental questions and the test lasts up to five hours.

The NCSBN provides extensive resources including sample questions for the exam.

Is the NGN Required to Become a Certified Nurse?

The short answer is yes. You will have to take the NGN exam, but the scoring of the new experimental questions will not be the determining factor in whether you pass or fail.

In December 2022, the NCSBN board voted to uphold the current exam process and use the NGN as an enhancement to its standard exam.

“After careful consideration of all of the available information, the board determined that the current passing standard is appropriate as a measure of safe and effective entry-level nurse practice.” said NCSBN’s board president, Jay Douglas, M.S.M., R.N., C.S.A.C., F.R.E., in a press release announcing the decision.

This means that you will have to take the NGN, but the experimental questions will not count against the overall exam. However, the NGN goes beyond the standard pass-or-fail system. It allows for partial credit to account for the multiple answers that accord with the way the questions are structured.

The new exam takes effect beginning April 1, which means students who started their nursing programs as early as fall 2021 will take the NGN version to get a license.

